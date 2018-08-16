Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to “Buy”

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE NMFC opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 10.11%. equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

