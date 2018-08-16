Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) to Buy

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Learning Group is an educational solutions and services company. The company is composed of four business units: Learning A-Z (www.learninga-z.com), Explore Learning (www.explorelearning.com), Kurzweil Education (www.kurzweiledu.com), and Voyager Sopris Learning (www.voyagersopris.com). “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cambium Learning Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of ABCD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 13,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,009. The company has a market cap of $566.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of -1.02. Cambium Learning Group has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.97 million. Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 28.42%. equities analysts forecast that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,510,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 372,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Learning Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,691,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 151,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 437.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 57,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Learning Group Company Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

