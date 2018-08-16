Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Biocept (BIOC) to Hold

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Westpark Capital downgraded Biocept from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Biocept has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $44.10.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 445.14% and a negative net margin of 561.47%. analysts expect that Biocept will post -9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 34.99% of Biocept worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

