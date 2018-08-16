Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ultra Petroleum (UPL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an energy company. It engaged in domestic natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial cut Ultra Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. National Alliance Securities cut Ultra Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ultra Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultra Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Petroleum presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $1.63.

Shares of UPL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Ultra Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. Ultra Petroleum had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. research analysts anticipate that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 227.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,712 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Petroleum during the first quarter worth $242,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Petroleum during the second quarter worth $254,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 50.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ultra Petroleum by 89.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

