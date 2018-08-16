Zacks Investment Research Lowers I.D. Systems (IDSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “I.D. Systems Inc is a leading provider of wireless solutions for corporate asset management. I.D. Systems’ customers include 3M Company, American Axle, Archer Daniels Midland, Daimler Chrysler, Deere & Co., Ford Motor Company, General Dynamics, Hallmark Cards, Northrop Grumman, Target Corporation, Walgreen Co., the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Postal Service, and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, among others. The company’s systems enable management to control and track the location and status of their assets in real time. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

I.D. Systems stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. I.D. Systems has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. equities analysts forecast that I.D. Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Ehrman sold 62,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $388,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 96,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $577,579.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 164,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,888. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in I.D. Systems by 68.8% in the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 124,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 50,748 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its stake in I.D. Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 438,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in I.D. Systems by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,081,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,885,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in I.D. Systems in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in I.D. Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

