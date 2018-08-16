Zacks Investment Research Lowers Godaddy (GDDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past 12-months. The second quarter revenues continues to benefit from new product introductions and improving customer base. However, lower-than-expected web hosting sales in the quarter impacted results. The company's new mobile-optimized website builder, GoCentral, has been gaining momentum and will be contributing to the company's further revenue generation. We note that growing subscriptions, expanding product portfolio and contributions from HEG acquisition remain the key drivers of the company’s growth. The company’s investment in products, technology platform and customer care, as well as offering highly personalized products and services globally will drive shareholder value. However, significant competition remains a headwind. Also, heavy debt burden along with controversies surrounding the company will pose major challenges.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $73.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 175.43, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.58. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.59 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, major shareholder Kkr 2006 Gp Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $282,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $41,057.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,396,503 shares of company stock valued at $311,967,070 in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Godaddy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Godaddy by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Godaddy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Godaddy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

