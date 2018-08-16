Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (BKEP) to Strong Sell

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P., based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. It provides midstream services to its customers by focusing in three operational areas: crude oil terminalling and storage, crude oil gathering and transportation services and asphalt terminalling, storage and processing services. The Company’s strategically located storage facilities, terminals and pipelines provide customers the flexibility to access multiple receipt and delivery points. Its vision is to use its strategically located assets to be a leading provider of midstream services in the energy industry. It intends to accomplish its objective by: pursuing both strategic and accretive acquisitions within the midstream energy industry, pursuing organic expansion opportunities by constructing additional assets in strategic locations, and expanding storage capacity, particularly at its Cushing terminal, and increasing the profitability of its existing assets. “

Get Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock alerts:

BKEP has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $3.00 price objective on Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $4.00 target price on Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 252,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.31. The company has a market cap of $98.35 million, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.67. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 million. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.51%. sell-side analysts forecast that Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,225,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 2.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,068,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 285.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86,599 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (BKEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.