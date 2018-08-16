Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SunOpta (STKL) to Sell

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $714.73 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $319.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mike Buick bought 4,200 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,524.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at $121,532.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

