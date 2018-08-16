Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nidec (NJDCY) to Hold

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NJDCY opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. Nidec has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

