Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mercadolibre (MELI) to Sell

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre reported second quarter results wherein its e-commerce business showed sluggishness in Brazil due to rise in the shipping costs. The company suffered from the price hike by its major postal partner and trucker’s strike during the quarter. Also, the company continues to hurt by mounting expenses. Further, growing investments in customer services and consumer acquisition, free shipping and branding remains a major concern. Although these investments will continue to drive traffic and conversions on MercadoLibre’s platform, but they pose a huge risk to margin expansion. Nevertheless, the company’s strong position across the geographies will continue to drive its top-line growth. Moreover, growing adoption of MercadoPago remains positive. However, rising competition from e-commerce giants remains a headwind for its market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MELI. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.92.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $344.79 on Tuesday. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $417.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $292.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 34,726 shares of company stock worth $10,451,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

