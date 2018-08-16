Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arconic (ARNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Arconic's adjusted earnings for the second quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues rose by double-digits on higher volumes across major end-markets, and also exceeded expectations. The company reaffirmed its guidance for the full year. Arconic has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. The company is well placed to gain from strong demand trends across aerospace and automotive markets. Major contract wins in aerospace will also support its results. Arconic is also focusing on cost reduction and productivity improvements across its businesses, which should lend support to its bottom line in 2018. However, Arconic faces earnings headwinds from charges related to LIFO method of accounting. It is also exposed to pricing pressure and weakness in certain end-markets. Its high balance sheet leverage is another concern.”

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Arconic from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Arconic by 1,270.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 119,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,234,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.