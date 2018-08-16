Zacks: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

DFFN stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -1.37.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. sell-side analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Swift Run Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 261.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814,806 shares during the quarter. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC owned about 4.96% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.