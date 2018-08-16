Zacks: Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Communications Systems an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

In other Communications Systems news, Director Curtis A. Sampson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,637.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Communications Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.85% of Communications Systems worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,501. The company has a market cap of $31.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.73. Communications Systems has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. research analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name.

