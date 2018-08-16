Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sutherland Asset Management Corp (SLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sutherland Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Sutherland Asset Management posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutherland Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutherland Asset Management.

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. Sutherland Asset Management had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLD. Compass Point lowered shares of Sutherland Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutherland Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sutherland Asset Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sutherland Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutherland Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

SLD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 27,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,283. The firm has a market cap of $525.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sutherland Asset Management has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Sutherland Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Sutherland Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Sutherland Asset Management by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 466,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sutherland Asset Management by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 84,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sutherland Asset Management by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 81,499 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Sutherland Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sutherland Asset Management by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sutherland Asset Management

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

