Zacks: Brokerages Expect Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) will post sales of $16.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.32 million to $18.00 million. Recro Pharma posted sales of $17.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year sales of $72.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $73.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $77.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $84.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Recro Pharma.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 144.84% and a negative net margin of 75.19%.

REPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $1,092,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. 58,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,426. The company has a market cap of $122.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.