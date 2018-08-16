Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) to post sales of $47.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.20 million. Green Bancorp posted sales of $39.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Bancorp will report full-year sales of $184.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $184.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $202.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $202.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Bancorp.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 million. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

GNBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Green Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Green Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNBC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.45. 720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.14. Green Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $25.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Green Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $22,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNBC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

