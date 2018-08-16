Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Franklin Resources posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Resources.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,016,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 146,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 733,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 566,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 60,678 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BEN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,249. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
