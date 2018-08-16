Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Franklin Resources posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,016,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 146,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 733,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 566,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 60,678 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,249. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

