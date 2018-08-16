Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (CVX) to Announce $2.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce earnings per share of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $1.85. Chevron posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $9.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $11.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,422,690. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 308.0% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 566.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

