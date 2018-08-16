Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post $253.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $253.56 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $195.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,786,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 284,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 800,309 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,218. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.