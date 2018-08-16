Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $1.15. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 289.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $7.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. MED raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $308.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $202.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

PXD stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $174.93. 44,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,049. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $212,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,403 shares of company stock worth $928,361. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $83,764,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

