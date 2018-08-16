Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana PLC (NCNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuCana.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCNA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in NuCana in the first quarter valued at $88,293,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NuCana by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 655,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in NuCana by 27.3% in the second quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NuCana by 18.4% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuCana by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $731.66 million and a P/E ratio of -22.86. NuCana has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.