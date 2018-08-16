Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KLA-Tencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor posted sales of $969.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KLA-Tencor.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $304,078.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total transaction of $444,058.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,827,549. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 142,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 151.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 129.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $112.75 on Thursday. KLA-Tencor has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.