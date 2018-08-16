Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.78. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 164,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,061. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $847.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.