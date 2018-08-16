Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.99 Million

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce sales of $98.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.20 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $94.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $396.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.38 million to $405.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $412.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $400.61 million to $424.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $96.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million.

HALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

HALL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,790. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.42 million, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 490,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. ZPR Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 37,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

