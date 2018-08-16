Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $254.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. 52,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,135.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

