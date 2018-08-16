Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (BDC) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Belden reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $668.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $88.00 price target on shares of Belden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

BDC opened at $69.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.23. Belden has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Belden by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Belden by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

