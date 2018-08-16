Zacks: Boxlight Corp (BOXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Boxlight an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BOXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Taglich Brothers set a $9.00 price target on shares of Boxlight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.70. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. equities research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

