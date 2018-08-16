Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) to Announce $2.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. ValuEngine upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.81.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,700,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,986,115,000 after purchasing an additional 932,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,513,000 after purchasing an additional 521,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,659,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $150.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.