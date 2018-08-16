Zacks: Analysts Expect Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Michael Kors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Michael Kors reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Michael Kors will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Michael Kors.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KORS. Needham & Company LLC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of KORS stock opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Michael Kors has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.01.

In other Michael Kors news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $794,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $995,819.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,430.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,197 shares of company stock valued at $42,846,254 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Michael Kors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,121 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Michael Kors by 19.5% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,072 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Michael Kors by 9.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Michael Kors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,154 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Michael Kors by 23.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

