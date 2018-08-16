Zacks: Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.80). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. 9,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,050. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 3.69.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 126,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,404,295.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 761.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 38.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.