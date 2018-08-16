Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $623,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,840.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $454,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,641 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 170.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 588.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,080,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,544,000 after buying an additional 263,927 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6,813.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 242,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 239,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,631,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,943,000 after buying an additional 117,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $109.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

