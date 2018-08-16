Zacks: Analysts Expect Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to post sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anixter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Anixter International posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anixter International.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXE shares. Longbow Research raised Anixter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anixter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

AXE stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Anixter International has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Anixter International news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 16,642 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,248,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,031,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 283,924 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,957,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,918,000 after buying an additional 1,177,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,851,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,193,000 after buying an additional 162,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,464,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,147,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,948,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

