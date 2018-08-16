Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for VIVUS’s earnings. VIVUS posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VIVUS will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VIVUS.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter. VIVUS had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 843.43%.

VVUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Amos purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,710,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 470,000 shares of company stock worth $366,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIVUS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,273,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 423,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.79% of VIVUS worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVUS remained flat at $$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 173,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.60, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.59. VIVUS has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

