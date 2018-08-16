Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tellurian Inc (TELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $900,000.00

Analysts expect that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will post $900,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $11.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $68.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $84.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth $8,326,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $7,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1,283.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,141,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 603,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 75.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 431,875 shares during the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,025. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.52. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

