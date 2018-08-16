Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect that TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TCP Capital.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TCP Capital in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of TCP Capital stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $870.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of TCP Capital by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 210,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TCP Capital by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TCP Capital by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,591 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

