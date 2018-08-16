Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International (OII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OII shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.14 and a beta of 1.35. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $204,000. Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.