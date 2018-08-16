Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $982.20 Million

Brokerages expect LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) to report sales of $982.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $976.09 million to $988.30 million. LSC Communications posted sales of $935.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.87 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 21.96%. LSC Communications’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LKSD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LSC Communications from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of LSC Communications from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKSD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LSC Communications by 83.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LKSD opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $389.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.48. LSC Communications has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

