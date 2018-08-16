Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FireEye Inc (FEYE) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. FireEye reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.49.

NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 284,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,625. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. FireEye has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $266,131.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,611,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FireEye by 56.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 7.6% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,023 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in FireEye by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 348,391 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 17.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 9.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,688 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

