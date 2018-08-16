Yatra Online (YTRA) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.23. 711,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 248,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

YTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Yatra Online in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

The company has a market cap of $200.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.60.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 32.52% and a negative return on equity of 363.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that Yatra Online Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.