Xylem Inc (XYL) Position Lifted by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 80.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Xylem by 4,780.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,112,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,056 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Xylem by 43.7% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,615,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 795,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xylem by 46.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 238,608 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 2,129.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 238,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $14,849,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $99,555.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,680.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $571,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,505.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,623 shares of company stock worth $2,084,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xylem from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

