XpresSpa Group (XSPA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised XpresSpa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

XpresSpa Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.70. XpresSpa Group has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 92.08%. equities research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jankowski purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XpresSpa Group stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 301,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.13% of XpresSpa Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

