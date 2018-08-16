Xperi Corp (XPER) Stake Lessened by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Xperi were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Xperi by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xperi by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Xperi by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Xperi by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Xperi Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.