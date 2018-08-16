Xencor Inc (XNCR) Insider Sells $2,008,000.00 in Stock

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 8,283 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $334,219.05.

Xencor stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.59. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $44.88.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. equities analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xencor by 449.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

