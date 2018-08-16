W&T Offshore (WTI) Shares Gap Down to $5.94

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.94. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 103016 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. KLR Group downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $911.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.65.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,638.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,197.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $141,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $152,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

