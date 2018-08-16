WPX Energy (WPX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.74.

WPX stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 2.30.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $108,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

