WPT Industrial REIT (WIR) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for WPT Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get WPT Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:WIR opened at C$13.02 on Wednesday. WPT Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$13.02 and a one year high of C$13.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

WPT Industrial REIT Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.