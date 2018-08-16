Worldcore 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,377.00 (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Worldcore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Worldcore has traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Worldcore has a market capitalization of $786,228.00 and approximately $5,377.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00260451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00154618 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000176 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00030111 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, OKEx, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

