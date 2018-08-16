World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Insider Michael J. Luisi Sells 12,461 Shares

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) insider Michael J. Luisi sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $984,543.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE WWE traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 580,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,965. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $85.93.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

