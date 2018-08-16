Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

Headlines about Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wintrust Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.0423666160261 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $88.89 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “$90.84” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Hovde Group set a $98.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

In other news, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $86,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,120,867.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.