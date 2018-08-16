Willingdon Wealth Management Has $2.40 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Willingdon Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 218,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 248,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 241,119 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,980,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$45.12” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

